Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $40.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,429. The firm has a market cap of $440.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

