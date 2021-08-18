SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,480 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $114,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 407,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 171,176 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 138,560 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000.

SPYX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.39. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

