SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52.

