SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 495,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

