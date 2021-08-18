SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $187.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

