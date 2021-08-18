Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

