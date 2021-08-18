South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.70 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

