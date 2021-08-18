SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.84. SOS shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 134,003 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

