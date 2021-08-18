SolFarm Reaches One Day Volume of $3.68 Million (TULIP)

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for $14.50 or 0.00032024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 126.4% higher against the dollar. SolFarm has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $3.68 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00149651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.69 or 1.00006438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.62 or 0.00889234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

