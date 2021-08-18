SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 607,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,566. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

