Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

