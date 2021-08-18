SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,812. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

