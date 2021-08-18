SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 688 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 550,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

