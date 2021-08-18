SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,686. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

