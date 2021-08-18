SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.21. 194,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

