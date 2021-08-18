SNS Financial Group LLC Has $43.79 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 5.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $43,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

