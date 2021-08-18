SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.8 days.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCAF. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

