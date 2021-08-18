Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $939,078.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $2,620,124.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.23. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

