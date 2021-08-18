Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,792 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11.

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02.

Snap stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

