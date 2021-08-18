Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

