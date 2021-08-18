SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,727 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 2,902,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

