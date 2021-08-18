SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.47. 3,045,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,666. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

