SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,731.40. 743,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,630.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

