SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 291,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52.

