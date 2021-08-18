SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 21,554,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. The firm has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

