SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.90. 322,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,169. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

