Slam Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd

Slam’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Slam had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Slam has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $9,954,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

