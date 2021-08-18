Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

