Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.68

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.