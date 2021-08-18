Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 6,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

