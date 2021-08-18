Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 238657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at C$1,277,219.26. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$275,275. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,501 shares of company stock valued at $437,917.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

