Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT Raised to $49.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

SBTX stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

