Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Head to Head Comparison

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capstar Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 27.79% 12.73% 1.42% Signature Bank 34.08% 11.80% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 1 15 1 3.00

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $271.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.35 $24.70 million $1.42 14.39 Signature Bank $2.01 billion 6.54 $528.36 million $9.96 24.58

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

