Sientra, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 3,502.14%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sientra by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $16,926,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $11,419,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $7,083,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

