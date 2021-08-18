Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Drops By 32.8%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

