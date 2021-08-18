Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Increases By 63.3%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

