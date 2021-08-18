Short Interest in Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Rises By 61.5%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,746,500 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 1,081,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,675,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $30.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VYGVF shares. Eight Capital began coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its Voyager Platform, engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich, and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

