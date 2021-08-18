Short Interest in Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Declines By 42.3%

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

