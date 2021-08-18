Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Rises By 74.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:UCL opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
