Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Rises By 74.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

