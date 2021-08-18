Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Drops By 27.8%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 820,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,692 shares of company stock worth $6,024,058 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $333.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

