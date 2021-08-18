Short Interest in Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Grows By 39.2%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,681,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 5,517,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSSLF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88. Telesites has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

Get Telesites alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Telesites in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.