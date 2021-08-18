Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Rises By 60.0%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Sun Communities stock opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.67. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

