Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Drops By 42.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHTDY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.