Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Drops By 42.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SHTDY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.30.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
