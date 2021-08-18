Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 48.4%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SIEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 93,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
