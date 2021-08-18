Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 48.4%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 93,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

