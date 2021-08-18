Short Interest in San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Declines By 46.4%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of San Miguel stock remained flat at $$21.84 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.01.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

