Short Interest in San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Declines By 46.4%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of San Miguel stock remained flat at $$21.84 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.