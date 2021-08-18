Short Interest in San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Declines By 46.4%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of San Miguel stock remained flat at $$21.84 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About San Miguel
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.