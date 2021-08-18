Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 35.5%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RMT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 140,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,423. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,386 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

