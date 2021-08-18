Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 35.5%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RMT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 140,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,423. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
