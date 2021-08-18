Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Decreases By 21.9%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.