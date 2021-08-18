Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Rises By 25.0%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

