Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Decreases By 40.4%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 73,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,738. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.