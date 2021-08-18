Short Interest in Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Grows By 28.6%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.
NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88.
Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile
